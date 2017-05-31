Nashville Predators Catfish Thrower Off The Hook ... Charges To Be Dropped

Breaking News

The catfish-throwing Nashville Predators fan is NOT A CRIMINAL -- and will no longer be prosecuted for slangin' the fish on the ice at the Stanley Cup finals.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala has announced the charges against Jacob Waddell will be withdrawn immediately after officials realized prosecuting the guy is a ridiculous waste of time, energy and money.

"Having reviewed the affidavit involving Mr. Waddell as well as the television coverage of the incident, District Attorney Zappala has made the determination that the actions of Mr. Waddell do not rise to the level of criminal charges," a rep for the D.A. said.

Waddell faced up to 6 years behind bars for chuckin' the dead fish on the ice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals.

The Preds and Penguins play Game 2 in Pittsburgh Wednesday ... so watch out for more flying fish.

Waddell has since issued a statement to Clay Travis -- "If the catfish don't fit, you must acquit."