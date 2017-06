Al Gore Trump's Paris Climate Pullout 'Reckless, Indefensible'

Al Gore vows Planet Earth will be cleaned up with or without Donald Trump.

The former Veep landed at LAX Thursday and quickly excoriated the Prez for pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, calling the decision "reckless" and "indefensible."

Gore then doubled down and said Trump is now irrelevant and the snowball is already rolling down the hill at high velocity and can't be stopped.

It seems the strategy now is to wall off the White House and get things done from outside.