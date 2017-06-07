Demi Lovato No 'Misery Business' When I Got A Mic

Demi Lovato turned an awkward dead silence into a raucous a capella party after the club she was DJing at ran into some technical difficulties.

Demi was on decks Tuesday for Emo Nite LA. Rappers Post Malone and Sirah also held turntable duties Tuesday night. Somewhere during the night the venue's gear malfunctioned, but instead of slowing the crowd's roll, she powered through a performance of the Paramore throwback "Misery Business." Not once, but twice.

Giving Hayley Williams ﻿a run for her money.