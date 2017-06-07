Prince Harry Good to the Last Drop

Prince Harry's so damn beloved his suitors/subjects in Australia are getting more creative in their efforts to get his attention -- tea anyone? In the driving rain?

Harry's in Sydney for the Invictus Games launch event, and even a total downpour didn't stop women from flocking to see him with hot beverages and even cookies.

The dripping wet Prince still flashed his dashing smile through the storm. Even a 97-year-old woman busted out her umbrella to get a piece of Harry.

Rain or shine ... he's worth the trip.