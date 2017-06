President Trump Should Chill for Comey Testimony Says Sen. Lindsey Graham

EXCLUSIVE

The only thing President Trump should be stressed about while James Comey testifies is his golf game ... according to Sen. Lindsey Graham.

We got Sen. Graham on the Hill -- just before the Comey hearing began -- and he gave us his pre-game analysis. While the whole nation's got Comey fever, Graham says, "it's gonna be a lot of theater."

His point is the Prez has nothing to worry about, and this whole hearing is just a lot of posturing.

Graham's advice for Trump -- in a word? Fore!