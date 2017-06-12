Penguins Fans Stanley Cup Celebration, Eat Dead Raw Catfish!

Pittsburgh Penguins Fans Eat Dead, Raw Catfish ... After Stanley Cup Win

Breaking News

AWESOME ... and also ... GROSS!!!

After the Pittsburgh Penguins won Lord Stanley's Cup on Sunday, fans took to the streets and celebrated by EATING RAW DEAD CATFISH!

Why, you ask?

The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators -- whose fans often throw dead catfish on the ice during games.

The eating of the dead, raw catfish is obviously symbolic -- then again, so is buying one of those fake mini-Stanley Cups and running around with that instead.

Congrats! (And also, good luck to your toilets).

We go live to Pittsburgh where they're eating catfish A post shared by Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT