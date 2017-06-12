Penguins Fans Stanley Cup Celebration, Eat Dead Raw Catfish!

Breaking News
AWESOME ... and also ... GROSS!!!
After the Pittsburgh Penguins won Lord Stanley's Cup on Sunday, fans took to the streets and celebrated by EATING RAW DEAD CATFISH!
Why, you ask?
The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators -- whose fans often throw dead catfish on the ice during games.
The eating of the dead, raw catfish is obviously symbolic -- then again, so is buying one of those fake mini-Stanley Cups and running around with that instead.
Congrats! (And also, good luck to your toilets).
@barstoolsports more eating catfish video from last night pic.twitter.com/VY1LB0FKT8— Michael Barber (@michael_barber3) June 12, 2017