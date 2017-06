Bill Cosby Jury Back Deliberating In Sexual Assault Case

Bill Cosby was antsy enough that he didn't want to wait at home Tuesday, because he showed up to the courthouse where a jury is deciding if he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand.

Cosby's wife, Camille, did not show today. The jury deliberated 4 hours Monday night before calling it quits for the evening.

Cosby faces 3 sexual assault charges, each one carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Worst case scenario for him ... it would amount to a life sentence.