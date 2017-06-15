Nik Wallenda's Wife Hangs by Teeth over Niagara Falls!

You Gotta See This!

Erendira Wallenda -- wife of famed high-wire stunt dude Nik Wallenda -- proved she's got powerful jaws after dangling by her teeth from a chopper hovering a few hundred feet over Niagara Falls.

The stunt went down Thursday morning ... as onlookers watched Erendira pull off the crazy ass stunt ... TWICE! The first attempt reportedly lasted about 10 seconds, and he next about 5 seconds. Defnite, jaw fatigue.

Nik's dubbed Erendira a "ballerina in the air" and she showed off some of those moves too.

He crossed Niagara Falls on a high-wire exactly 5 years ago today but Erendira just put a whole new meaning to hanging out.