Shaq Drains 3s, 'I'm the Black Steph Curry'

Shaq's got range!!!
The Diesel put his stroke on display during a shootaround session with Home Team Hoops -- draining 3 point shots from all over the court.
At one point he calls himself, "Black Steph Curry."
For the record, Shaq only made one 3 point shot during his entire NBA career -- but judging by this video, maybe they shoulda let him shoot more?!
In all seriousness, Shaq looked pretty good on the court -- dunking, shooting, moving ... even busting out the LeBron James signature celebration move.
Dig that.