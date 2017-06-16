TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Shaq Drains 3s, 'I'm the Black Steph Curry'

Shaq Drains 3s 'I'm the Black Steph Curry'

6/16/2017 8:07 AM PDT

Shaq's got range!!! 

The Diesel put his stroke on display during a shootaround session with Home Team Hoops -- draining 3 point shots from all over the court. 

At one point he calls himself, "Black Steph Curry."

For the record, Shaq only made one 3 point shot during his entire NBA career -- but judging by this video, maybe they shoulda let him shoot more?!

In all seriousness, Shaq looked pretty good on the court -- dunking, shooting, moving ... even busting out the LeBron James signature celebration move.

Dig that.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web