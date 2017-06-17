'Julius Caesar' Play Pro-Trump Protester Rushes Stage

A pro-President Trump tag team of protesters disrupted the production of "Julius Caesar" -- where Caesar is portrayed as Donald Trump and stabbed to death.

Laura Loomer, who works for an alt-right website, crashed the stage Friday night and shouted at the performers they were inciting violence against the right. The crown booed.

That's when her partner, fellow right-wing activist Jack Posobiec, began shouting from the seats ... The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands" and saying notorious Nazi, Joseph Goebbels, would be proud.

Loomer was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.