McGregor's Training Partner Predicts Conor Will Return To UFC After Floyd Fight

Conor McGregor Loves MMA Too Much to Retire ... Says Training Partner

6/18/2017 12:35 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor loves MMA too much to retire after the Floyd Mayweather fight ... so says his jiu jitsu training partner Dillon Danis

Dillon has been training with Conor for the past year and says he knows what makes the Irish superstar tick ... and it's fighting. Plain and simple. 

There's talk that after Conor collects his $100 million paycheck, he's closing the book on combat sports for good. 

But check out Dillon's take ... he's convinced McGregor has a permanent fever and the only cure is MMA. 

See ya back in the Octagon? 

