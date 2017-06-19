'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Breaks Down in Tears ... America's Judging Me On Race!

Rachel Lindsay was brought to tears on "The Bachelorette" ... and it was mostly about her inner struggle with being the first black woman calling the shots on the long-running series.

There's been A LOT of fighting and bickering among Rachel's guys this season, and that definitely was part of her breakdown -- but on Monday night's episode, she made it clear racial pressure is weighing heavy on her.

Rachel insinuates she's going to catch heat from the black community for some of her rose ceremony choices.

As she put it, with tears streaming down her face ... "You have no idea what it's like to be in this position."