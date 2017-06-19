Gary Cole What's Happening ... Wife Files for Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Gary Cole -- known for his roles on "Veep" and of course as Bill Lumbergh in "Office Space" -- is heading for divorce with his wife of 25 years.

Actress Teddi Siddall filed the legal docs last week to end their marriage. The couple wed in 1992 but she lists February 8, 2015 as their date of separation. They have a 24-year-old daughter together.

Siddall's asking for spousal support from Cole, as well as adult child support for their daughter, Mary, who has autism.

So basically, Teddi is saying -- Gary, if you could go ahead and pay both of us some money in this divorce ... that'd be grrreat.