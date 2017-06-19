Kim Kardashian New Pups Look Like Micro Poms, BUT ...

Kim Kardashian seemed to go all micro when she bought 2 Pomeranians for her daughter and niece, but turns out she took a much safer route.

Kim posted this pup pic, showing off the pooches she got North and Penelope. Micro Poms -- which are sometimes under 3 pounds -- carry with them serious health issues, including underdeveloped organs, diabetes, as well as thyroid and breathing problems.

We checked around and even though the Poms look super tiny, we're told they're not micro, based on facial features and their coats. The dogs are teacup Poms.

Life expectancy for teacup Poms are 7 to 14 years, so North and Penelope could enjoy their pups well into their teens.