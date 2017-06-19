Michelle Obama Check Out My Guns!

Michelle Obama is continuing to move her body even after leaving the White House, and it looks like these days she could take anyone down in arm wrestling.

The former First Lady posted a series of pics from a boot camp over the weekend in Washington D.C. where she and Barack have been living since leaving the White House.

Michelle says the intense workout session is a tradition she started while in the White House and looks like it's still going strong, especially when it comes to her upper body.

One thing's for sure, Michelle and Barack are looking better than ever since leaving the White House.