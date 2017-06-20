Corinne Olympios My Lawyer's Still Investigating After Warner Bros. Clears DeMario

Corinne Olympios isn't ready to accept Warner Bros.' word about what went down between her and DeMario Jackson on the "Bachelor in Paradise" set, and she's continuing her own investigation.

Corinne's high-powered attorney, Marty Singer, says, "It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

Singer also points out ... it was one of the show's own producers who thought something was improper on set -- “It needs to be made crystal clear that production of 'Bachelor in Paradise' was shut down because of multiple complaints received from 'BIP' producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone."

Corinne has yet to say IF she's suing, and if so ... who she'd sue. She was tight-lipped in Hollywood after the Warner Bros. announcement.