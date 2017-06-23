Brandy Serenaded by Common ... After Health Scare

Brandy Norwood Serenaded by Common After Health Scare

Brandy Norwood is doing just fine after her airplane medical emergency ... but Common treated her extra special at his concert Thursday night anyway.

The rapper brought Brandy onstage at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and put her front and center. As he performed his 2002 track, "Come Close," she smiled and waved her arms ... then got serenaded with the final verse.

We broke the story ... Brandy fell into unconsciousness earlier this month on a Delta flight at LAX just before takeoff, and was rushed to the hospital. She said the collapse was the result of exhaustion, although at least one witness on the plane says she had taken a pill just before the medical emergency.