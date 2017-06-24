'Bachelor' Alum AshLee Frazier Thinks Corinne and DeMario Should Hook Up

'Bachelor' Alum AshLee Frazier Corinne and DeMario Should Hook Up

Former "Bachelor" contestant AshLee Frazier thinks nothing untoward happened between Corinne and DeMario on "Bachelor in Paradise" and strongly believes they should come back and hook up.

We got the Season 17 alum at LAX Friday, and she thinks the whole sexual assault thing was made up by a disgruntled producer. TMZ broke the story ... Warner Bros. conducted an investigation and determined Corinne was alert and fully engaged when she engaged in oral sex with DeMario in a pool.

One thing's clear ... she thinks Corinne is TV gold.