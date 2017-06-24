DeMario Jackson Free and Clear ... And Partying with Hot Chicks

DeMario Jackson Parties with Hot Chicks After Being Cleared in Sexual Assault Investigation

DeMario Jackson's livin' easy now that Warner Bros. cleared him of sexual assault on "Bachelor in Paradise" ... and the handful of hot women with him probably helps too.

DeMario hit up Avenue in L.A. for a night out with several ladies Friday night. He didn't answer any questions ... but his smile said a lot. Questionable t-shirt choice though.

We broke the story ... Warner Bros. concluded their investigation of Jackson's 'BiP' scandal with Corinne Olympios and found no sexual assault occurred. Still, DeMario says he won't return to the show.

Looks like he's got better things going on now anyway.