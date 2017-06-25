Chance the Rapper Calls for Justice at BET Awards with Michelle Obama's Help

Chance the Rapper had everyone at the BET Awards on their feet and cheering after he gave one HELL of an acceptance speech demanding justice in the black community ... and Michelle Obama even gave him a shout out.
Chance took home the BET Humanitarian Award Sunday in L.A. for all his work helping out the Chicago public school system and its students -- with money, shows and engagement in his hometown.
During his acceptance speech, Chance made an impassioned plea to the federal government, juries and courts and a number of other institutions to deliver justice to black people ... those locked up for minor drug offenses; those killed by police; and schools getting screwed by higher-ups.
Like we said ... the crowd loved it. And if that wasn't enough ... Michelle had some kind words for Chance before he stole the show himself.