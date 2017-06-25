Rich the Kid Drops a Fortune On Papa Smurf Chain!!!

Rich The Kid hopefully is truly rolling in dough, because he's dripping in jewelry, and his latest acquisition set him back $75k.

Rich was leaving Peter Marco Extraordinary Jewels Of Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive Saturday, when he told us he dropped the loot to snap a Papa Smurf chain.

As we reported, made a $2.5 million deal with Interscope last week, and celebrated in NYC by spending $140k a watch and another $100k on a chain.

He thinks the money will never stop rolling in. Hope he's right.