Wale Says LaVar Ball 'F***ing Killed It' on WWE

LaVar Ball got a major stamp of approval from one of the biggest celebrity WWE super fans on the planet, Wale -- who tells TMZ Sports the Big Baller "f**king killed it" on 'Raw.'

Here's the deal ... Wale is such a huge wrestling fan, he once socked a dude in the FACE at a live event back in 2014. He takes this stuff seriously.

So, with some people tearing LaVar apart for his crazy topless cameo -- the rapper went to bat for the leader of the BBB ... saying he straight-up LOVED IT.

That said ... Wale says LaVar has limits when it comes to his career in the squared circle.