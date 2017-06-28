KYLE Spies 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' Could Be a Smash Hit

KYLE 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' Sounds Like a #1!

"Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" might have a place on Billboard's hip-hop chart if rapper KYLE ever decides to turn it into a banger.

We got KYLE at LAX and asked him what childhood nursery rhyme has a shot at following his debut single, "iSpy", to the top of the charts. He'd know since his track plays off the childhood game.

KYLE says he doesn't mind crossing over into the kids' music market because there's potential to score even bigger paydays ... as long as a certain rodent comes calling.