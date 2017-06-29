Corinne Olympios Ends Her 'Bachelor in Paradise' Investigation

Corinne Olympios My 'Bachelor in Paradise' Probe Is Over

Corinne Olympios is satisfied with her legal team's investigation into the "Bachelor in Paradise" pool incident with DeMario Jackson.

Corinne says, "I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired. My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction."

As we reported, Corinne hired Marty Singer to represent her. After Warner Bros. announced its investigation revealed no wrongdoing on DeMario's part, Singer said he would continue looking into what happened when Corinne and DeMario had a drunken hookup in the pool.

Corinne adds, "My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred."

She's not saying whether or not she's still considering legal action -- but says she's happy 'BiP' is now limiting the amount of booze cast members consume ... as we first reported.