Akon Says if Jay-Z Disses You, You Probably Deserve It

Akon's got some advice for anyone Jay-Z puts on blast -- just let it go.

We got the singer at LAX Friday and asked him about Jay firing off at people like Kanye and Eric Benet on his new album, "4:44" ... he thinks it's so rare that anyone getting heat should just take it -- or it could get worse for them.

Akon also responds to Hov making personal revelations on his new album about cheating on Bey ... which he thinks is an unwise move. He knows it's juicy, though ... and believes Jay-Z always knows what he's doing.