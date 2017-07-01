Charlie Sheen Hauls in Over $4 Million for Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series Ring and Famous Document

Charlie Sheen Babe Ruth Memorabilia Hauls in Over $4 Million!!!

Charlie Sheen is still winning.

The actor and avid sports fan sold an iconic piece of memorabilia -- Babe Ruth's 1927 New York Yankees World Series ring -- for a whopping $2,093,927 via auction Friday night. But he wasn't done there ... he also hauled in $2,303,920 for an original copy of the sale document that sent Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yanks in 1919.

That's $4.4 mil if you're keeping track.

We actually got Sheen out in Studio City, CA Friday before the Lelands.com auction was complete and asked him why he was unloading his Babe Ruth gear. His answer was very Charlie.

So was his answer for whether or not he's trading Ruth's ring for an engagement ring.