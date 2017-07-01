Lionel Messi Wedding, Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Lionel Messi Baller Wedding Ties Knot with Childhood Sweetheart

Lionel Messi married his longtime girlfriend, Antonella Roccuzzo, in front of more than 250 friends and family at a super-star-studded event.

The famous soccer player got hitched at a hotel/casino in Rosario Argentina in a lavish ceremony in front of his fellow Barcelona F.C. players, pop star Shakira, family and childhood friends.

Lionel and Antonella have known each other for 25 years ... since he was 5.

Phones were banned during the ceremony.