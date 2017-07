Cheyenne Jackson and Husband Strollin' With the Twins

Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau were out and about Saturday with their 8-month-old twins.

Willow and Ethan were takin' in the sights in a super fancy stroller as they left an L.A. restaurant. Cheyenne married Jason Landau in 2014. The kids were born via surrogate. It's Jackson's second marriage.

FYI ... Cheyenne starred on Broadway but became famous on "American Horror Story," where his character became the new owner of the haunted hotel. He also played Roanoke, the crazy TV director.