Kanye West, Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber's Unclaimed Money

Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Tom Cruise and Mel Gibson are so busy making money they don't have time for scooping up what they consider chump change and what we consider to be a bonanza.
Kanye: $1,886 -- from PayPal, Foot Locker and insurance money.
Tom Cruise: $1,324 -- from Paramount Pictures, Charles Schwab and others.
Caitlyn Jenner: $3,892 -- from Foot Locker and insurance money.
Mel Gibson: $216 -- from AAA, Blue Cross and AMCO.
Justin Bieber: $19 -- from PayPal (hey, enough for a nice lunch).
Credit Karma's got a feature to check unclaimed dough, so it's clearly the place to go to cash in ... unless you're just that rich that it doesn't matter.