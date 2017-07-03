Kanye, Justin, Tom We're Just So Rich We Can't Be Bothered!!!

Kanye West, Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber's Unclaimed Money

Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Tom Cruise ﻿and Mel Gibson﻿ are so busy making money they don't have time for scooping up what they consider chump change and what we consider to be a bonanza.

Kanye: $1,886 -- from PayPal, Foot Locker and insurance money.

Tom Cruise: $1,324 -- from Paramount Pictures, Charles Schwab and others.

Caitlyn Jenner: $3,892 -- from Foot Locker and insurance money.

Mel Gibson: $216 -- from AAA, Blue Cross and AMCO.

Justin Bieber: $19 -- from PayPal (hey, enough for a nice lunch).

Credit Karma's got a feature to check unclaimed dough, so it's clearly the place to go to cash in ... unless you're just that rich that it doesn't matter.