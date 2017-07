Kanye Breaks Bread with 2 Chainz Are You Watchin', Jay?

Kanye Invites 2 Chainz to Dinner, Are You Watchin' Jay?

Kanye West posed for a picture with his family and 2 Chainz and his brood ... seems ordinary, right? Wrong.

The pic was taken Sunday night at Kim and Kanye's Bel Air estate. It's significant because of a story TMZ broke earlier in the day ... that Kanye split from Jay Z's Tidal over a money dispute.

2 Chanz is signed to Kanye's GOOD Music label. They're friends for sure, but there's also a more subtle message ... treat your employees right and it will be one big, happy fam.