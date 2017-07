Famed Lawyer Tom Mesereau Cosby Retrial 'A Waste of Time'

Famed Lawyer Tom Mesereau Says Bill Cosby Re-Trial 'A Waste of Time'

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Mesereau, the lawyer who got Michael Jackson and Robert Blake off, thinks prosecutors in the Bill Cosby case are way off base trying to re-try him for sexual assault.

Mesereau, one of the best criminal defense lawyers in the country, makes it clear ... he believes the case against Cosby is "weak" and its ultimately a loser for prosecutors.

The attorney, who was leaving a restaurant in L.A. Monday, thinks prosecutors unwisely jumped for a retrial just to save face.