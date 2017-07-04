7'1'' High School Hoops Superstar 'One And Done' Rule Sucks College Holds Us Back From $$$

7'1'' High School Superstar Moses Brown Says NBA's One & Done Rule Sucks, He Wants Big Money Now

EXCLUSIVE

One of the most dominant players in high school hoops is sick of the NBA's "one & done" rule ... telling TMZ Sports the mandate isn't fair and needs to go away ... forever.

We talked to to 7'1'' high school star Moses Brown at LAX-- the 6th ranked player in the class of 2018 according to ESPN -- and asked him about the NBA's one and done rule.

If you didn't know, prep studs like Moses have to play at least one year of college basketball before heading off to the pros, and some of the kids (and their parents) think that's bogus.

Add Moses to that list, 'cause he told us he WISHES he could hit the league straight out of high school, saying the rule is holding him and his fellow super talents back.

BTW -- Moses hasn't chosen a college yet, but GUARANTEED us he'll be a one and done when he does. So don't get too used to seeing him in college.