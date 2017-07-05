Emma Watson I'm a Beast at Skydiving!!!

Emma Watson Shows Her Wild Side with Some Skydiving

EXCLUSIVE

Emma Watson got the adrenaline juices flowing hard over the weekend with a little skydiving.

The "Beauty and the Beast" star hit up Skydive San Diego Saturday and strapped on for a jump from 13,000 feet. It was a tandem jump ... so no need for Emma to get certified or anything, but she looked like a total pro judging from how she stuck the landing.

We're told after hitting the ground, Emma hugged a mystery man but there wasn't much affection beyond that. Also ... witnesses tell us a few fans recognized Emma and asked to take pics, but she politely declined.