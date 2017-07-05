Rob Kardashian Claims Family Bed Pics Were Smoking Gun Proving Chyna Cheated

Rob Kardashian got tipped off that Blac Chyna was allegedly cheating on him by the baby mama of "the other guy."
Sources connected with Rob and Chyna tell TMZ ... Rob got a DM 2 weeks ago from the woman who had a baby with rapper Ferrari. She claimed Ferrari and Chyna had been intimate for 2 months.
Ferrari's baby mama blew the whistle just after Rob reconciled with Chyna. He wasn't sure if the woman was telling the truth, so he began confronting people, starting with Ferrari.
We're told Ferrari denied he was hooking up with Chyna, but Rob persisted and then confronted her. We're told Chyna also denied it.
Fast-forward to the weekend, when Ferrari posted a pic of himself in Chyna's bed ... especially galling because Rob says he paid for the bed. Ferrari was wearing Rob's Versace robe ... which enraged him.
And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don't help him get money cuz he can't handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself. Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don't help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody's and it's been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.
Rob claims he went through Chyna's phone Tuesday, and found texts, nude pics and FaceTime photos between Chyna and Ferrari, and he declared war.