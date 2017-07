Justin Bieber Preaching Dance ... Can I Get an Amen, Sydney?

Justin Bieber Preaching Dance Moves in Sydney

Justin Bieber is a believer, hypeman and dance instructor all rolled into one for a group of worshipers in Sydney.

The Biebs is Down Under and got the huge crowd dabbing Friday to some Bruno Mars at the 4 day long Hillsong Conference. Justin's got strong ties to the church -- he does a lot of work with one of its pastors, Carl Lentz.

JB posted video from the event with the caption "SO LIT."

No question here ... the spirit is moving Justin.