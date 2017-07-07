Putin & Merkel So, About This Kim Jong-un Guy ...

Vladimir Putin & Angela Merkel Talk North Korea Missiles

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel had a close encounter at the G20 summit -- and their hands said a lot ... possibly about North Korea's latest missile launch.

The Chancellor and the President came face-to-face during a G20 event ... and Merkel made a motion with her hands that looks a lot like she was describing the trajectory of an ICBM.

We're guessing it's no coincidence Kim Jong-un test launched one 3 days ago ... reportedly capable of reaching Alaska. But watch Putin's reaction -- he clearly disagreed with Merkel, and she clearly felt that deserved the eye roll.

Bigger question: Is there room for a third in that convo? Paging, President Trump?