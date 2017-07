Blac Chyna Nails It Rob Hands Off Dream

Blac Chyna was out and about Friday after her lawyer Lisa Bloom informed Rob Kardashian they were court-bound Monday to get a domestic violence restraining order against him.

Chyna was leaving a nail salon with daughter Dream ... significant because last we knew Rob had the kid.

Rob's baby mama wants a judge to order him to stop slut-shaming her by posting pics of her genitals, She also claims he's gotten violent with her.

The hearing is set for Monday morning ... we'll be there.