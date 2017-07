DeMario Jackson Screw Oklahoma 'Racist Assholes' Glad I Did 'BIP'

DeMario Jackson Says Screw Oklahoma 'Racist Assholes,' Glad I Did 'BIP'

EXCLUSIVE

DeMario Jackson doesn't care that some people think he committed sexual assault on "Bachelor in Paradise" -- despite being cleared -- and he seems to target the haters as racists from Oklahoma.

DeMario was at a WeHo spa this week, when he told our photog he has no regrets over doing the show. He says he met some great people, although we're guessing one of them is not Corinne Olympios.

It's unclear why he's got such a thing against Oklahoma. Hated the musical?