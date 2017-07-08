Shia LaBeouf Arrested for Disorderly Conduct Public Drunkenness

Shia LaBeouf Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunkenness

EXCLUSIVE

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in Georgia for being wasted and losing control of himself ... TMZ has learned.

Shia was taken into custody at 4 AM.Saturday morning. He was booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness. At the time of this post Shia is still in custody.

The actor has been down this road before ... Shia was arrested in 2014 outside a New York City cabaret for "drunken behavior." He was arrested for drunk driving in West Hollywood in 2008 for drunk driving.

story developing