T.I. Has a PSA Aimed Directly at Rob Kardashian

T.I. has a PSA for all the fellas out there ... but mostly Rob Kardashian.

We got the rapper at LAX Saturday, and after our guy asked him about getting in the middle of Rob's social media rampage against Blac Chyna last week ... he dropped these words of advice/thinly veiled insults.

As you'll recall ... Tip chimed in when Rob was going off on Chyna and airing her dirty laundry on his now deleted Instagram. So then Rob went after T.I., claiming he paid Chyna to have a threesome.

According to T.I. ... Rob won't have to worry about those kind of sexcapades -- or any kind -- for a long time now.