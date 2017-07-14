Chechnya President On Gay Execution Claims 'We Don't Have These Kinds of People Here'

The President of Chechnya says the people who are accusing his regime of torturing and killing gays are "devils" because he says it can't be true because "We don't have these kinds of people here."

2. Kadyrov says if there are any gay people in Chechnya they should be removed in order to purify the blood of the Chechen people. pic.twitter.com/oTshkbFGLO — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 14, 2017

President Ramzan Kadyrov sat for an interview with David Scott from 'Real Sports' and it's shocking. There are reports 27 people were recently murdered by the government ... killed because they were gay, something the government has denied because the party line is that there are no gays in the country.

Kadyrov says, "To purify our blood, if there are any here take them," and he goes on, "If there are any take them to Canada."

3. In an interview with @RealSportsHBO one of Putin's biggest allies says "we will put the world on its knees and screw it from behind." pic.twitter.com/nYpu78nDDy — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 14, 2017

And there's more ... Kadyrov challenges America, saying "Even if our government were completely destroyed, our nuclear missiles would be automatically deployed. We will put the whole world on its knees and screw it from behind."

'Real Sports' did the interview because it is doing a piece on MMA in Chechnya.