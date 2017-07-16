Martin Landau Dead at 89

Martin Landau Dead at 89

EXCLUSIVE

Legendary actor Martin Landau has died ... TMZ has learned. Landau is one of the most enduring actors of our time. Among his credits are Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest", Tim Burton's "Ed Wood" and "Cleopatra."

We're told Martin died at 1:30 PM PT Saturday at UCLA Medical Center after a short hospitalization where he suffered unexpected complications.

Landau had been a cartoonist before starting his acting career in the '50s. He appeared in nearly 200 films and TV shows during his lustrous career and worked until his death. His big break came in 1966 when he was cast as Rollin Hand in the "Mission: Impossible" TV series alongside his then wife Barbra Bain. The role got him repeatedly nominated for Emmys and helped him nab the Best Male TV Star Golden Globe in 1968.

Landau was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award in 1988 for his role in Francis Ford Coppola's "Tucker: The Man and His Dream." He didn't win but clenched another Golden Globe win for the role. He was nominated for another Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Woody Allen's "Crimes and Misdemeanors" and finally won in 1994 for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton's biopic "Ed Wood."

Landau was 89.