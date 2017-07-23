'Justice League' Star Ezra Miller Flash Doesn't Get Drunk But He Does Kiss Fanboys!

'Justice League' Star Ezra Miller Says The Flash Doesn't Get Drunk, Then Kisses Fanboy

EXCLUSIVE

And the award for best drunken Comic-Con video goes to .... Ezra Miller, aka The Flash!

Ezra, who plays the speedy guy was swarmed by fans Saturday night in San Diego, and dropped some Flash trivia on them ... regarding booze. The way he explains it, his "Justice League" character can't help but handle his liquor.

Not sure that's true for Ezra though. Anyway, one fan wasn't buying it and jokingly asked to smell Ezra's breath. He got way more than a whiff of his breath ... he got a full-on kiss!

Fan appreciation is what Comic-Con's all about.

Well, that and sex.