Ciara Toboggans With Her 3-Month-Old Baby

Ciara and Russell Wilson have a little thrill-seeker on their watch ... 3-month-old daughter Sienna, who can't walk yet but is already hauling down a mountainside on an alpine slide.

The Wilsons are in China, where they've been taking in sights like the Great Wall, and over the weekend took a family toboggan ride.

Doesn't look like China has an age or height restriction on their alpine slide courses. Ciara rode with Sienna strapped to her chest, while Russ came down with 3-year-old Future.

Those things are pretty safe IF you don't go fast, and looks like Russ and Ciara always had a hand on the brake. The views ... also not bad.