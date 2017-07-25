Reggie Jackson Loves Aaron Judge But 'Half Season Doesn't Make a Great Player'

EXCLUSIVE
Aaron Judge is killin' it, but don't go retiring his number just yet ... so says Yankees legend Reggie Jackson, who told us the rookie phenom still has a lot more to prove.
Mr. October was RAVING about Judge when we ran into him at LAX -- saying he's showing serious signs that he could be one of the best to ever do it -- but notes, "One half season doesn't make a great player."
It's been a helluva 1/2 season -- already racking up 32 HRs (tied for the MLB lead).
But Reggie warns it doesn't get easier -- Judge is gonna have to make some key adjustments if he wants to be one of the greats.
BONUS -- Reggie also talks sex at the end of the clip ... by accident.
Still funny, though.