Justin Bieber Church Is My Great Escape from Fans

Justin Bieber's Religion Is His Escape, Chance to Be 'Regular'

Justin Bieber's religious lifestyle is the complete opposite of his life on the road ... and that's why he chose it over the Purpose tour ... TMZ has learned.

Sources at Hillsong Church tell us Justin worships in total peace, and at least feels he's treated like a regular person ... not a superstar while he's there. We're told he enjoys not being the center of attention and the feeling of community. As one source put it ... "Everyone's there to help everyone."

We're told taking photos or video is frowned upon, and that's a big deal for Justin. Remember, Bieber's long complained that fans snapping pics makes him "feel like a zoo animal."

As we first reported ... other church sources say JB canceled Purpose after he "rededicated his life to Christ" -- that's the "unforeseen circumstance" in the official cancellation statement.

Publicly, Justin has said he just needs a break ... but we're told it's much deeper than that.