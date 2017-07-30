Steph Curry Mocks LeBron James Workout Vids with Kyrie Irving Watching

Turns out Steph Curry does a dead-on impression of LeBron James in the gym ... and he busted it out at a wedding, in front of LBJ's running mate, Kyrie Irving.
Steph Curry mocks LeBron's workout, and Kyrie is laughing about it lololol
(via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/Tpyc4U9C5H
— go90 Zone (@go90Zone) July 30, 2017
A bunch of the Golden State Warriors were at their former teammate Harrison Barnes' wedding when Steph decided to show everyone what he'd been working on in the off-season. The fact, Kyrie was also there made it way more entertaining.
Irving reportedly wants to be traded so he can get out of LeBron's shadow -- and, of course, Steph and the Warriors just took the Championship from them.
To the victor goes the spoils?