Steve Bartman 'Deeply Moved' After Getting World Series Ring from Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are giving a World Series ring to infamous superfan Steve Bartman -- and Bartman is so moved by the gesture, he says he can finally move on with his life.

The Cubs superfan went into self-imposed exile after interfering with a fly ball during Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS. The Cubs lost the game and the series and fans blamed everything on Bartman.

He was torched in the media, mocked for years and even received death threats.

But now, with the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016, the team want to make things right -- and are hoping the ring will do the trick.

"We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series," Cubs prez Tom Ricketts says.

Seems to have worked -- because for the first time we can remember, Bartman is speaking out in great detail about the Cubs.

"Although I do not consider myself worthy of such an honor, I am deeply moved and sincerely grateful to receive an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship ring," Bartman told WGN.

"I am hopeful this ring gesture will be the start of an important healing and reconciliation process for all involved."

He continued, "I am happy to be reunited with the Cubs family and positively moving forward with my life."

The question now -- will he ever step foot in Wrigley Field again? Seems likely the answer will be 'Yes.'