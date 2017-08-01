Piers Morgan Prez Trump Finally Has a Ringmaster to Run The White House

Piers Morgan: President Trump Finally Has Ringmaster to Run White House

Piers Morgan thinks Donald Trump finally picked the right guy to sort out the White House's mess of chewing up and spitting out staffers.

Piers was leaving Madeo Monday night when we asked him about his take on Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted a whopping 10 days on the job as the White House's Director of Communications.

Enter Gen. John Kelly, who Piers thinks as Trump's new Chief of Staff will bring much needed order to an administration that's become a spectacle of epic proportions.

Piers is also down to replace the Mooch ... if the price is right.