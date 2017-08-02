The Kidd Creole Rap Legend Charged with Murder

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Rapper, The Kidd Creole, Arrested for Murder of Homeless Man

Exclusive Details

The Kidd Creole -- a rap pioneer from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five -- has been arrested and charged for the stabbing death of a homeless man.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the rapper used a small knife to stab the man 2 times in the chest and once in the head Tuesday night in Midtown. The man allegedly called Kidd Creole a gay slur.

The homeless man -- identified as 55-year-old John Jolly -- died at Bellevue Hospital.

Cops say the 57-year-old rapper was taken into custody Wednesday. They used surveillance footage to identify Creole, and believe his motive was an angry reaction to the gay slur.